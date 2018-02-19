Sr. Topsides Contracts Administrator

Company NES Global Talent

Location Ingleside

About the Role:

Administration of Topsides Fabrication contract(s), procurement compliance plans and procedures.

Interface with key internal team members (i.e. Legal, Project Management, Quality, HS&E, Construction, and Project Controls) to ensure that the Husky Team and prime contractors adhere to business processes and goals, as well as compliance plans, contract terms and conditions, management of change, tendering strategies, protocols, and associated commercial administration.

Within the Topsides Team, support the Topsides Contracts & Procurement Lead as required in strategy development and contract management; provide commercial advice to scope owners during project execution.

Interface with project controls on cost, performance, progress assessment, payments, reporting, trends, claims, disputes and change orders.

Support project procurement to ensure commercial activities are completed in accordance with established terms and conditions, while minimizing risk in accordance with Legal, Risk Management, HSE, QA/QC considerations.

Support project procurement on governance practices to ensure that payments and changes to contracts and procurement agreements are applied, regularly administered, documented, and proactively communicated by all members in the commercial team.

Provide assistance and in the development and preparation of the RFX process.

Create and maintain contracts in SAP/Contract Management System.

Support the development of decision summary documentation and execution.

Provide support in the creation of project related requisitions; Liaise with the PSC as required.

Work with Business Unit contract owners to drive performance and compliance of contracts.

Job Type Contract

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Contracts Advisor Jobs

Salary $3000 to $3000 Per week

Job ID 635158

