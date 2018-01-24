Sr. Project Planning Engineer

Company NES Global Talent

Engineering background with a minimum of 10 years’ experience in Planning / Scheduling of O&G installations and project management.

Thorough experience and understanding of planning and scheduling principles and in the use of Primavera P6 software

Demonstrable proficiency with integrated planning environments and processes

Initiative to seek out required information and communicate issues proactively

Strong communication and people development experience. Good interpersonal and communication skills

Experience in the use of relevant software (Microsoft Word, Excel and Access).

Fluent in English.

A contractual TAX FREE Job Opportunity has just been made available for an experiencedto be based in Qatar by a leading oil and gas company.QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE REQUIREDInterested? Apply now and take advantage of this job opportunity!Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.