Sr. Officer / Specialist, Information Management

About the Role:

The Role:

Department Support

* Functions as an information management and information protection advanced subject matter expert for the analysis, development, implementation, coordination and monitoring of information management and protection policies, procedures and practices.

* Consult and advise on various aspects of Information Management policy and procedure to meet individual department needs.

* Provides required or needed training on information management to business to enable end users to aware and comply with the information management policy.

* Leads and coordinates the development and implementation of new information management and protection policies, procedures and/or systems.

* Monitors and ensures the appropriate usage of an information classification, storage, control and retention schedule within the organization are in compliance with Company Framework / Policy, External Legislation, Good Business Practices in the areas of Information Management.



Continuous Improvement

* Contribute to the identification of opportunities for continuous improvement of Information Management systems, processes and practices taking into account 'Industry Best Practices', improvement of business processes and cost reduction through productivity improvements.



Policies, Systems, Processes and Procedures

* Recommend, provide input to and implement policy, develop procedures, controls and systems covering areas of information management to ensure all procedural and legislative requirements are fulfilled whilst delivering a quality, cost effective service.





Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Knowledge;

* Expertise in the areas of Document Control, Document Management Processes, Electronic Document Management Systems (EDMS), Information Management (IM) and Electronic Content Management (ECM).

* Excellent Understanding of EDMS Systems or Database Systems.

* Excellent Understanding of IT, Software and Technologies.

* Expertise in Drawing Management and Control.



Experience

* At least 10 years experience in Document Management and/or Information Management working environment on major EPICC projects (Engineering, Procurement, Installation, Construction and Commissioning) or in a multi-disciplined environment within large multinational Companies.

* Considerable experience in the Oil and Gas Industry with proven track record in managing Information Management and Document Management.

* Previous experience implementing Information Management Systems or business processes, policy and procedure.

Skills

* In-Depth knowledge of Information Management Framework.

* Build



