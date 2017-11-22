Sr Engineer - Rotating

Company Fircroft

1. Monitor and review gas production system and technology best practices and improvement around the world and provide recommendations and advance knowledge in selecting/screening the most effective and efficient gas production system and technology in Masela block; develop Onshore LNG plant operation & logistics methods based on determined Onshore LNG production system, deep analysis, engineering principles and philosophy, strategy, engineering standards and other analysis as a strategic proposal to be considered as part of Onshore LNG production system in developing Masela block.

2. In coordination with internal team, monitor, review and evaluate Consultants/Contractors' works related to Onshore LNG plant operation & logistics methods in Pre-FEED including Onshore LNG plant interface and integration, Onshore LNG plant operation & logistics aspects, HSSE requirements, economic and financial perspectives, and other matters in developing Onshore LNG plant operation & logistics methods strategic plan on the block; provide recommendations and technical input on Onshore LNG plant operation & logistics methods submitted by Consultants/Contractors; in order to ensure developed Onshore LNG plant operation & logistics methods in Pre-FEED meet engineering philosophy, engineering standards, HSSE requirements, best practices, and the implemented technology match to the block characteristics

3. Review, monitor and update Onshore LNG plant operational expenditures (OPEX) as an input to POD and project economics calculation; to ensure complete and accurate Onshore LNG plant OPEX submission during Pre-FEED within timeline

4. Review, monitor, conduct and evaluate risk assessment on developed Onshore LNG plant operation & logistics methods in Pre-FEED including LNG operation & logistics risks possibilities of any change and/or deviation of elements, specification, process, system, and others that are proposed by related Parties, monitor and review Company MOC availability and develop Company MOC policy and procedures if necessary; in order to minimize/mitigate unpredictable risks, and any change and/or deviation of LNG operation and logistics method comply with Company policy and procedures, meet HSSE requirements and standards and engineering principles.

5. In coordination with other Group, provide advanced expertise and knowledge to select Onshore LNG plant operation & logistics study, its methods, and conduct specific studies and researches previous and after Pre-FEED including technical interface and technical integration for block.



* Bachelor degree in technical science or engineering. Advanced degree in the above is preferable.

* A minimum of 10 years in the Oil and Gas industry and a minimum of 8 years in the area of rotating machinery engineering experiences of LNG liquefaction process plants.



