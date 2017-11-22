Sr Engineer - Hull & Marine

Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

* Provide Technical input on offshore facilities (FPSO) hull and marine engineering and deliver related deliverables including technical part of FPSO Front End Engineering ITT. Special attention should be given to deep water mooring, subsea interface and integrated offshore installation strategy.

* Provide recommendations and advance knowledge in selecting/screening the most effective and efficient gas production system and technology in the block and develop detailed offshore facilities (FPSO) hull and marine engineering plan.

* Propose technical input; monitor and review the Contractor's works in developing Offshore facilities (FPSO) hull and marine Pre-FEED including its interface and integration to other process and system (SURF, Pipeline, Onshore LNG Plant and HSSE, etc.).

* Conduct necessary Offshore facilities (FPSO) hull and marine study, to ensure availability of reliable Offshore facilities (FPSO) hull and marine Pre-FEED that meet engineering philosophy, engineering standards, HSSE requirements, best practices, and match to the Masela block characteristics.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Bachelor degree in technical science or engineering. Advanced degree in the above is preferable.

* A minimum of 10 years in the Oil and Gas industry and a minimum of 8 years in the area of Hull and Marine Engineering offshore oil and gas floating facilities.



