Sr Document Control Analyst

Core Responsibilities: Operate and maintain systems for the collection, classification, retrieval and retention of records, images, documents and information. Decision Making: Makes decisions and recommendations on highly technical or complex issues and without formal guidelines or precedents and exercises resourcefulness and ingenuity to interpret policy. Establishes protocols for information updates with project entities. Responsible for the setup of all records management and documentation systems. Duties: Responsible for all records and document management and its overall performance; advises on all process, issues, urgent matters and directs how the work is done; establishes all protocols for both internally and with external stakeholders; oversee the day to day activities of the Document Control team; provide direction, guidance and training to Document Control team and project team to ensure a consistent and effective approach is applied across the project with respect to managing information; develop, maintain and support the project?s overall Information Management Plan, processes and procedures as they align to the Capital Project Management System. Plan includes a document strategy for our Internal, External and Vault SharePoint sites, EDMS, and paper copy documents; assess, understand, consult and make decisions with respect to the project?s requirements for information management; develop Document Control practices and procedures for the field office in work with field staff to implement; conduct business analysis of information flows and determine the appropriate document control processes to support the business process; assist team members to meet project/initiative, schedule and quality on all requirements pertaining to information management best practices; collaborate with team members and other stakeholders to manage and protect their information; utilize project management skills to manage multiple initiatives and provide progress reporting and status updates; conduct self-audits to assess gaps, and determine and implement corrective action; lead and practice an environment of continuous improvement to ensure optimization of the SharePoint system; collaborate and coordinate the publication of training materials, FAQ's cheat sheets etc.; plan and coordinate training sessions as required (in person, via conference calls or WebEx sessions).



