About the Role:

The Role:

Procurement Policies, Processes and Procedures



Conduct procurement activities following the processes and procedure in order to comply with all legal, safety and environmental regulations and deliver the best possible outcome

Procurement Operations



Procures complex, high cost material / services and establish long term purchase agreement

Monitor and coach the buyers to meet procurement standard

Take a proactive approach in establishing, monitoring, and updating the procurement plan

Analyse procurement spending and transactions to set up effective supplier management plan and procurement strategy

Award



Based on technical and commercial evaluation, prepare recommendations for the award to bid committee and management.

Upon receipt of approved award, generate PO/Contract in Oracle system to the vendor to order the goods or services

Expedite



Interface with Supplier, Client's Expeditor, and User Department to ensure on time delivery for critical items by regularly reviewing the progress report

Interface with Client's Legal, User Department, Expeditor and Supplier to resolve technical and commercial issues associated with orders.

Recommends course of action and follows through to completion.

Safety, Quality & Environment



Support compliance to all relevant safety, quality and environmental management procedures and controls within the procurement function to guarantee employee safety, legislative compliance, delivery of high quality products/services and a responsible environmental attitude.

Payment



In case of any discrepancy, act as the focal point to resolve the issue.

Procurement Solutions



Provide market information and analysis (pricing/availability/lead-time/options) in wide range of products to customers upon request.

Develop procurement solutions that benefit to the business at optimal cost and TCO while fulfilling the needs of the user.



The Company:

A Mubadala Company



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

University degree in Business or Engineering (with experience in procurement and supply chain management)

10+ years of procurement and logistics experience of technical items in Oil & Gas Industry

Quotation analysis

Understand financial principles

Computer and software proficiency e.g. ERP system, Microsoft Office, Visio, etc.

Negotiation skills

Technical (engineering) skills ( Optional)

Communication in English

Have Permanent residence in Bangkok, Thailand.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

