Wood has an opportunity for a Sr. Architectural Designer in Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia. In this role, you will provide architectural design service to the project management team that has proven expertise in managing large, complex projects with a global reach.

We have been awarded contracts by our client for the provision of engineering and project management services for their Unconventional Gas Development Program. The program covers current field development in three different parts of Saudi Arabia with potential further field developments to be added later as the Program develops and expands. The Unconventional Gas Development Program is focused on increasing gas production via the development of shale gas and tight gas resources in the Kingdom. The new sources of gas are intended to displace middle and heavy distillate fuels currently used in power generation within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

* Report to the Lead or Area Designer. The main function of the role will be to ensure all drafting activities to be completed within budgeted man-hours* Coordinate with the supervisors and drafting persons to be fully aware of latest applicable codes and standards* Ensure that the drafting activities are carried out within the established time schedule and within allocated budget of man-hours* Coordinate with the assigned Drafting Team to ensure uniformity in design and drafting activities* Check drawings against basis and mark-ups before issuance to the supervisors for further quality checking* Submit drawings to the supervisors for checking before issue* Coordinate 3D modelling activities of the team and with other lead discipline designers to maintain the clash free model

* Minimum experience of 10 plus years with prior experience working on large energy projects* Knowledge in 2D and 3D drafting / modelling using AutoCAD and Microstation* Knowledge in Frameworks Plus, Project Architect, Triforma or 3D Studio Viz / Max for Architectural Works is a plus* Highly motivated, well organized, resourceful and proactive* Possess good interpersonal skills with sound written and oral communication skills* Flexible approach and able to work under pressure with a can-do attitude and a desire to win* Ability to promote an open and informal communication environment that aims at growing mutual trust and teamwork* Diploma in Architectural Engineering preferred as Qualification* Experience with GES / Engineering Companies in ARAMCO Projects will be ideal

