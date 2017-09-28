SQL Developer

G2 Recruitment
Norwich,Norfolk,England
Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 11:05am

About the Role:

*** SQL Developer/ 6 months/ Norwich***

My client is urgently looking for a SQL Developer on a contract basis.

POSITION: SQL Developer

DURATION: 6 months

LOCATION: Norwich

START: Immediate

Skills experience:



* Mysequel
* PHP
* Javascript (benefical)

Day to day responsibilities:



* Optimisation of SQL Databases
* Diagnosing issues
* Adapting code and monitoring databases

Contract
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Developer - Database Jobs
617713