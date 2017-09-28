About the Role:
*** SQL Developer/ 6 months/ Norwich***
My client is urgently looking for a SQL Developer on a contract basis.
POSITION: SQL Developer
DURATION: 6 months
LOCATION: Norwich
START: Immediate
Skills experience:
* Mysequel
* PHP
* Javascript (benefical)
Day to day responsibilities:
* Optimisation of SQL Databases
* Diagnosing issues
* Adapting code and monitoring databases
If you are interested in this position and wish to apply, please send me your updated CV and then call me on the number below.
Alternatively if you know of anyone who you believe would be a good fit for this position, please send me their CV or pass on my details
Regards,
Adam.