SPI Operator

Company Progressive GE

Location Baytown, Texas

About the Role:

My client, an Oil and Gas Company is currently experiencing substantial growth and are looking for SPI Operators to join their team located in Baytown, Texas. This is a contract position, offering potential to extend after the contract has ended.

The ideal candidate will be able to easily and professionally interact with the organization using good interpersonal skills, while being aligned to company goals and objectives. The candidate will be the support for the loop check for SPI, such as loop diagrams and wiring diagrams.

Core Responsibilities include:



* Inputting data in the Spec Module

* Inputting data in the Index Module

* Wiring connection in the wiring module

* Generate loop diagrams in Enhanced Smart Loop Tool

Skills/Qualifications:



* 2+ years of experience

* College degree preferred

* Local candidates to Houston, TX

Location: Baytown, TX

Schedule: Monday - Friday; some Saturdays 8 hr day

Contract Length: 5 month contract

If you have the relevant experience for the position apply with your most recent resume and I will contact you by phone. If you are no longer looking for work but know of somebody that would benefit from hearing about this opportunity, please feel free to pass along my information.

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category IT%2C Communications Jobs

Sub_Category Developer - Database Jobs,Developer - Software Jobs,Systems Analyst Jobs

Salary $35 to $45 Per hour

Apply Apply Now