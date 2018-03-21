Specialist Recruitment Resourcer (Operations and Maintenance)

Company WorleyParsons

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

WorleyParsons is currently looking to recruit an Specialist Recruitment Resourcers to join our Recruitment Team in Aberdeen.

The successful individual will work in partnership with the recruitment team to ensure they are providing competent candidates to live roles and building a strong pipeline for future opportunities.

Key Responsibilities

* Pipelining candidates for Operations and Maintenance blue collar positions.* Identify skills and qualifications to ensure candidates meet our requirements.* Participate in the development of ongoing creative and cost-effective sourcing strategies.* Responsible for maintaining vacancies and applications on our recruitment system.* Direct sourcing and mapping of suitable candidates through LinkedIn & Job Boards.* Working collaboratively for accurate forecasting of future recruitment needs for our volume and non-volume population.* Managing and advertising vacancies.* Reviewing and responding to applications.* Managing and creating candidate pipelines within the recruitment system.* Liaising with the recruitment team concerning suitable applicants received.* Screen and shortlist CVs for appropriateness of skills, experience and knowledge in relation to position requirements.* Pre-screen candidates and present to recruiters to further progress with Hiring Managers.* Manage the scheduling and logistics of all interviews between candidates and Hiring Managers.* Strong team working ethic, including proactive willingness to assist colleagues within the team with workloads.

Experience

* Successful candidates must have experience in a similar role and be comfortable working in a fast paced and high volume environment. Liaising with senior management and stakeholders at all levels of the business, as well as with third parties, vendors and clients when needed.* Excellent communication skills, are highly organised, and a strong team player.* Adaptable quick learner, and resilient in the face of ambiguity, and ready to tackle any challenge.* Experience of recruiting and resourcing operations and maintenance candidates.* Recruitment experience within in-house Recruitment teams.* Organised and innovative approach to managing high volume recruitment.* Regular use of major software packages i.e.: Word/Excel etc.* Flexible - able to comply / adapt to company / meet deadlines.

Job Type Permanent

Category HR%2C Recruitment and Training Jobs

Sub_Category Recruitment Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

