SOOG & OOG Freight Supervisor FF

Company Fircroft

Location Hampshire,England

About the Role:

The Role:

Role:

* Support for the SOOG & OOG Heavy Lift lead.



Responsibilities:

* Report to the PFF SOOG & OOG Heavy Lift Manager

* Technical review and comment on Vendor Supplied transport /lift design deliverables

* Monitoring of Freight Forwarders logistics strategy plans and procedures for SOOG & OOG Equipment.

* Monitoring of Freight Forwarders Heavy Lift and Transport operations for SOOG & OOG Equipment

* Monitor and check Freight Forwarders compliance to project approved Lift / Transport plans and Rigging Arrangements

* Monitor and check the Freight Forwarder is in receipt of correct information / drawings / procedures to enable SOOG & OOG Equipment Shipments and Movements

* Attend and Witness Load out and Load in of Vendor Supplied SOOG& OOG equipment as required

* Works closely with the cross functional teams i.e. engineering, fabrication and construction to implement, resolve logistics requirements

* Liaise with Freight Forwarder on OOG & SOOG Shipments and Movements



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Minimum Years of Total Experience:

* 6-10 years



Required Skills/Attributes:

* Heavy Lift Engineering background (i.e.heavy lift expert, naval architect)

* Ability to review, comment and provide feedback to engineering documentation

* Practical supervisory experience on lifting/loadout/transport operations

* Strong communication and written skills

* Ability to work unsupervised

* Team player



Preferred Skills/Attributes:

* Previous working experience of logistics / Heavy lift operations in CIS Countries

* Preferred experience Oil and Gas Industry, EPC or similar, transport engineering

Job Type Contract

Category Operations Jobs

Sub_Category Heavy Equipment Operator Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

