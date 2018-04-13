Solar Asset Manager

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
Manhattan Beach, California
Posted on 
Thursday, April 12, 2018 - 2:52pm

About the Role:

An asset manager is needed to join a rapidly growing company. This opportunity includes the following:

-Highly competitive salary

-Location: New York

-Health Benefits & 401k

 

Skills Required:

-Minimum 5 years experience in related field

-Bachelor's Degree Required in Business Admin, Economics, Accounting, Engineering, or a related field

-In depth understanding of contract management, budgeting, and accounting

-Strong negotiation skills

The US is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type 
Permanent
Category 
Alternative Energy Jobs (including Nuclear)
Sub_Category 
Solar Energy Jobs
Salary 
$90000 to $120000 per year
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
639935