Solar Asset Manager

About the Role:
An asset manager is needed to join a rapidly growing company. This opportunity includes the following:
-Highly competitive salary
-Location: New York
-Health Benefits & 401k
Skills Required:
-Minimum 5 years experience in related field
-Bachelor's Degree Required in Business Admin, Economics, Accounting, Engineering, or a related field
-In depth understanding of contract management, budgeting, and accounting
-Strong negotiation skills
The US is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.