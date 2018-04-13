Solar Asset Manager

Company Progressive GE

Location Manhattan Beach, California

About the Role:

An asset manager is needed to join a rapidly growing company. This opportunity includes the following:

-Highly competitive salary

-Location: New York

-Health Benefits & 401k

Skills Required:

-Minimum 5 years experience in related field

-Bachelor's Degree Required in Business Admin, Economics, Accounting, Engineering, or a related field

-In depth understanding of contract management, budgeting, and accounting

-Strong negotiation skills

Job Type Permanent

Category Alternative Energy Jobs (including Nuclear)

Sub_Category Solar Energy Jobs

Salary $90000 to $120000 per year

