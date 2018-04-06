Company Progressive GE

About the Role:

A fast growing telecommunications company in Littleton, Colorado is looking for a Software Engineer II to join their expanding team.

Are you a Software Engineer II looking for the next career opportunity? Then this could be what you have been looking for.

What will you be doing?

Responsible for the development and implementation of Digital Technologies like Chatbot, NLP and strategy, and make sure the internal and external clients have a great digital experience dealing with CenturyLink.

Performing coding, debugging, testing and troubleshooting throughout the application development process.

You must be able to …

Candidate must be able to step up and learn on innovative technologies to develop and implement NLP systems that fully integrate and collaborate with existing IT systems to solve issues that can be automated for better customer experience.

Candidate should have a holistic view of enterprise solutions, taking into consideration operational costs, security, performance engineering, application development, and systems management.

Who will you be working for?

You will be working within a telecommunications company out of Littleton, Colorado.

With such diverse environment, you will be supported whilst working for an equal opportunity employer.

You are sure to be working for a company who will recognize and reward you for your talent and commitment.

