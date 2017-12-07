SMT Tester

Company Vivid Resourcing

Location Manchester,Greater Manchester,England

About the Role:

Afternoon Network,

An excellent opportunity to work with a growing signalling organisation, based in Manchester, for a SMTH member of staff to join them and deliver some challenging, secured contracts. Working under a Head of Test you will have be tasked to prepare and deliver the test plan for multiple projects on the mainline rail network.



To succeed in this position it is essential that you have the following experience and attributes:



* Experience of producing a test plan, and delivering it successfully

* Relevant signalling testing licence

* IRSE

* In depth signalling knowledge

* Excellent written and verbal communication skills

* Ability to build successful client relationships

Location: Manchester/Bolton

Duration: 6 Months +

Rate: Negotiable

If you or anyone else is interested, please let me know by sending your most updated CV and I will be in touch ASAP.

Looking to interview the suitable candidate this week.

Let me know your thoughts.

Many Thanks

Josh

Vivid Resourcing are committed to equality of opportunity for all applications from individuals are encouraged regardless of age, disability, sex, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief and marriage and civil partnerships or any other characteristic protected by law.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Civil / Structural Engineering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now