SmartPlant P&ID Administrator

About the Role:

Develop cost-effective business processes within the confines of SmartPlant P&ID.

Work with operations to define the scope and requirements, provide input on scheduling, estimating and quality control for use of SmartPlant P&ID on Client Projects.

Perform analysis, design and development of solution(s) to perform Client and/or project specific business tasks in SmartPlant P&ID system.

Team with operational personnel to gather and test data to ensure data integrity of production databases.

Identify, analyze, troubleshoot and resolve problems with the aim of eliminating recurrence of problems.

Coordinate with other IT areas to implement the solution or resolve problems.

Develop and maintain standardized server jobs to perform replication, notification and integration services (if applicable).

Provide information required to perform tasks and provide implications of requested changes/modifications to existing engineering infrastructure.

Test changes/fixes to server environment for release to production.

Setup new SmartPlant P&ID Plant instances and make available for an integrated environment within the SmartPlant Enterprise.

Provide detailed communication with all personnel regarding operational requests for improvement of discipline technologies and their interaction with work processes.

Provide analytic feedback and recommendations to management regarding the state of SmartPlant P&ID technology being utilized in project execution.

Provide controlled maintenance of the SmartPlant P&ID symbol catalog.

Ability to provide P&ID design assistance to meet project schedules and project data requirements.

Work with remote execution centers to ensure data integrity and productivity of activities.

Up to 20% travel required

Possess a thorough knowledge of the Intergraph SmartPlant architecture

Experience with Intergraph SmartPlant Enterprise work processes.

Experience with implementing and managing enterprise level engineering information technology in a client-server environment.

Ability to accomplish common business objectives in a team environment.

Possess a working knowledge of relational database management systems (RDBMS).

Possess superior communication skills, both written and verbal.

Ability to provide leadership in delivering enterprise level solutions to business operations.

SmartPlant P&ID training / support

Experience with SQL Server and Oracle Database systems

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Engineering, Information Systems or comparable professional experience.

15 – 20 Years data management experience and/or enterprise information technology position utilizing SmartPlant P&ID and/or PDS 2D as an Administrator.

Salary $170000 to $200000 Per year

Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.