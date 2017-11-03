SmartPlant Materials (MSCM) Specialist

Company NES Global Talent

Location Houston

About the Role:

Develop cost-effective business processes within the confines of SmartPlant Materials MSCM module.

Work with operations to define the scope and requirements, provide input on scheduling, estimating and quality control for use of SmartPlant Materials on Projects.

Perform analysis, design and development of solution(s) to perform Client and/or project specific business tasks in SmartPlant Materials MSCM module.

Team with operational personnel to gather and test data to ensure data integrity.

Identify, analyze, troubleshoot and resolve problems with the aim of eliminating recurrence of problems.

Provide information required to perform tasks and provide implications of requested changes/modifications to existing execution strategy.

Test changes/fixes to server environment for release to production.

Provide detailed communication with all personnel regarding operational requests for improvement of discipline technologies and their interaction with work processes.

Provide analytic feedback and recommendations to management regarding the state of SmartPlant Materials technology being utilized in project execution.

Work with remote execution centers to ensure data integrity and productivity of activities.

Possess a thorough knowledge of the Intergraph SmartPlant Materials architecture

Experience with Intergraph SmartPlant Enterprise work processes.

Experience with implementing and managing enterprise level engineering information technology in a client-server environment.

Ability to accomplish common business objectives in a team environment.

Possess superior communication skills, both written and verbal.

Ability to provide leadership in delivering enterprise level solutions to business operations.

SmartPlant Materials training / support

Experience using or integrating SmartPlant Materials, S3D and PDMS

Experience with SQL Server Reporting Services and SmartPlant Materials BIR

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Engineering, Information Systems or comparable professional experience.

10 – 15 Years experience administering SmartPlant Materials MSCM Module in project execution.

Job Type Permanent

Category IT%2C Communications Jobs

Sub_Category IT Project Manager Jobs

Salary $150000 to $175000 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 619513

Job Summary:The purpose of the SmartPlant Materials MSCM Specialist is to provide SmartPlant Materials MSCM administration functions to ensure the enterprise is able to meet business objectives within supply chain management. This position is focused on projects’ use, implementation and improvement. This may include tasks such as configuration, monitoring and MSCM user support and training.Essential Duties:Qualifications:Education and Experience Requirement:Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.