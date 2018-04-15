Company Fircroft

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

The Role:

Fircroft is Looking to hire a Site Supervisor to be based in Mecca- Saudi Arabia.



Role: Site Supervisor



- Telecom Background 3 years experience

- 2G/3G Site Work

- Transmission Experience

- Troubleshooting

- General Telecom Scope



Interested candidates please share your CV with me at



The Company:

A Major Multinational Telecom Company



About Fircroft:

