About the Role:

Afternoon Network,

My client based in the South East of England, is actively looking for a Site Supervisor to work on a major highways infrastructure project.

Tasks/Responsibilities as follows:

- Ensure that appropriate site inductions are carried out and recorded

- Carry out regular start of shift and end of shift Site Briefings

- Monitor Contractors Method Statements and risk assessments and ensure that they are adhered to.

- Carry out inspection, testing and sampling to verify compliance with the Contract

- Promote the introduction of innovation during the construction phase

- Liaise with the Area Managers and Roadspace Manager regarding co-ordination and integration of Works

- Assist with the management and administration of the construction works in accordance with the Contract

Typical Skills/Experience as follows:



Extensive experience of working within the highways industry

General knowledge of network operations and scheme delivery on high speed roads.

Effective verbal and written communication skills

Ability to lead a team

Ability to work to instructions

Computer literate, Word / Excel

Good interpersonal skills

Valid current CSCS (minimum Supervisor level) and SSSTS Certification

Duration - 6 Months

Location - Hampshire

Day Rate - £180 - £200

If you or anyone else is interested, please let me know by sending your CV and I will be in touch.

Looking to interview this week.

Regards

