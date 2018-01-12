Site Quality Coordinator L2

Company Fircroft

Location Beaumont

About the Role:

The Role:

MAIN FUNCTIONS

- Responsible to implement Project Quality Plan in assigned scope of work

- Monitor construction activities and ensure compliance with approved processes and procedures

- Plan and coordinate inspection activities for discipline inspectors at site and reports to the Site Manager of Quality Surveillance issues, status and metrics

- Implement the Construction Surveillance Program according to the approved Surveillance Plan



TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES

- Promote Quality awareness throughout the Site

- Ensure establishment and proper implementation of adequate control processes within the site inspection activities, as stipulated in the Project Plan and the Project Quality Plan

- Schedules and coordinates inspection activities on site

- Provide oversight of Contractor's implementation of their construction processes and procedures through execution of the Construction Surveillance Program:

- Approve Contractor's Quality organization and monitor performance of key Quality Assurance (QA) staff

- Review and comment on Contractor's Site Quality Plan and Inspection and Test Plans (ITPs)

- Participate in review of any proposed sub- contractors not on approved bidders list

- Monitor and audit implementation of Contractor's Quality Program

- Ensure Contractor's surveillance activities are commensurate with Criticality Ratings

- Review Contractor's site quality audit schedule, monitor contractor's site audit program, and participate in selected site audits

- Evaluate and monitor implementation of Contractor's site quality management systems

- Ensure Contractor is performing quality reporting per the contract



-Develops and coordinates Site Audit Schedule and conducts site audits

- Monitor, investigate, identify and raise site quality issues to the Project Team

- Provide site Quality training as required for site inspection personnel

- Assist Sites in selection of Discipline Inspectors and Quality Specialists

- Supervise Discipline Inspectors and Quality Specialists including correlation / review of their daily reports

- Utilize Construction Surveillance Program, evaluate quality metrics and provide reports to responsible line management, Quality Manager and function, as required

- Advises and informs Site Manager on Quality issues, status and metrics

- Review and assist in development of Quality portion of site close-out reports as necessary

- Ensure previous company's lessons learned are reviewed and that new company's learned are identified



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

- Experience in quality assurance/control of field construction and completions activities

Technical training or high school diploma * Technical discipline certifications commensurate with work experience * Willing and able to business travel (domestic/overseas) to project sites to provide various levels of support

- Safety Awareness and strong desire to work safely Certified Welding Inspector

- Knowledge of standard industrial coatings and their application

- This is a level 2 position:10-19 years experience



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide.

Job Type Contract

Category Quality%2C Inspector Jobs

Sub_Category Quality Manager Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

