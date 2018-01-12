Site Quality Coordinator L2

About the Role:
The Role:
MAIN FUNCTIONS
- Responsible to implement Project Quality Plan in assigned scope of work
- Monitor construction activities and ensure compliance with approved processes and procedures
- Plan and coordinate inspection activities for discipline inspectors at site and reports to the Site Manager of Quality Surveillance issues, status and metrics
- Implement the Construction Surveillance Program according to the approved Surveillance Plan
TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Promote Quality awareness throughout the Site
- Ensure establishment and proper implementation of adequate control processes within the site inspection activities, as stipulated in the Project Plan and the Project Quality Plan
- Schedules and coordinates inspection activities on site
- Provide oversight of Contractor's implementation of their construction processes and procedures through execution of the Construction Surveillance Program:
- Approve Contractor's Quality organization and monitor performance of key Quality Assurance (QA) staff
- Review and comment on Contractor's Site Quality Plan and Inspection and Test Plans (ITPs)
- Participate in review of any proposed sub- contractors not on approved bidders list
- Monitor and audit implementation of Contractor's Quality Program
- Ensure Contractor's surveillance activities are commensurate with Criticality Ratings
- Review Contractor's site quality audit schedule, monitor contractor's site audit program, and participate in selected site audits
- Evaluate and monitor implementation of Contractor's site quality management systems
- Ensure Contractor is performing quality reporting per the contract
-Develops and coordinates Site Audit Schedule and conducts site audits
- Monitor, investigate, identify and raise site quality issues to the Project Team
- Provide site Quality training as required for site inspection personnel
- Assist Sites in selection of Discipline Inspectors and Quality Specialists
- Supervise Discipline Inspectors and Quality Specialists including correlation / review of their daily reports
- Utilize Construction Surveillance Program, evaluate quality metrics and provide reports to responsible line management, Quality Manager and function, as required
- Advises and informs Site Manager on Quality issues, status and metrics
- Review and assist in development of Quality portion of site close-out reports as necessary
- Ensure previous company's lessons learned are reviewed and that new company's learned are identified
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
- Experience in quality assurance/control of field construction and completions activities
Technical training or high school diploma * Technical discipline certifications commensurate with work experience * Willing and able to business travel (domestic/overseas) to project sites to provide various levels of support
- Safety Awareness and strong desire to work safely Certified Welding Inspector
- Knowledge of standard industrial coatings and their application
- This is a level 2 position:10-19 years experience
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.