About the Role:
This Site O&M Wind Technician position is with a Major Owner/Operator within the Texas Panhandle.
Responsibilities include:
* Perform maintenance, repair or replacement of parts to correct malfunctions while following all safety process and procedures
* Troubleshoot complicated mechanical, hydraulic, and electrical problems on variable pitch, variable speed turbines
* Help in all areas of site operations
* Perform all mechanical, hydraulic, and electrical component maintenance, repair or replacement of parts
* Perform some diagnostic electrical analysis
* Document all work performed using computer based service reporting procedures
