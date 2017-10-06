Company Progressive GE

Location Amarillo

About the Role:

This Site O&M Wind Technician position is with a Major Owner/Operator within the Texas Panhandle.

Responsibilities include:



* Perform maintenance, repair or replacement of parts to correct malfunctions while following all safety process and procedures

* Troubleshoot complicated mechanical, hydraulic, and electrical problems on variable pitch, variable speed turbines

* Help in all areas of site operations

* Perform all mechanical, hydraulic, and electrical component maintenance, repair or replacement of parts

* Perform some diagnostic electrical analysis

* Document all work performed using computer based service reporting procedures

Job Type Contract

Category Technician Jobs

Sub_Category Turbine Technician Jobs

Salary $20 to $24 Per year

