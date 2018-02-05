Site Assistant

Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

This is an excellent opportunity to join our onshore maintenance team based at Bacton terminal. Reporting to the Maintenance Team Leader, this role is responsible for site checks and assisting discipline trades with various site maintenance related tasks.



As part of these tasks use of the site forklift and telehandler will be routine. The work may be safety critical and under supervision or unsupervised once competence is proven.



This position may require you to act as permit-to-work Performing Authority (PA) for either your own work or for others working at the terminal. You will provide support for the warehouse in the issue of equipment as required including manifesting equipment on and off site and use of SAP. You will also aid compliance in the management of site waste.



You will be responsible for fulfilling requirements of health, safety and environmental policies and procedures set out within the Business Management System, including CoSHH, CHIP and ADT procedures and by compliance with fork lift truck and telehandler regulations and training.



This position operates on a week on / week off day shift rotation.



Key responsibilities include:

- Collect, wash, inspect, re-size, load for collection and keep records of pipeline spheres or cylindrical PIGs, correct faults, dispose of damaged items or re-order replacements, as agreed with MTL.

- To be responsible for maintaining high standards of site presentation. Use of vehicles and other equipment such as pressure washers, vacuums, sweepers, to ensure housekeeping maintained at a high standard.

- Coordinate the terminals waste stream management in conjunction with the terminal HSEA, OTL MTL and the contract Waste Coordinator to keep on-site waste inventories sampled, recorded, identified, secured and minimised. Packing, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

- Provide support for the warehouse to provide on shift technicians with access to materials as necessary. The role requires an ability to use computer based systems such as SAP as well as other office software applications (email, MS Word etc.)

- Promote and demonstrate safety culture within areas of work and campaign for safety improvements where required.



Experience/attributes:

- Experience within the offshore/onshore oil & gas industry, ideally within a multi discipline assistant role

- Good IT skills with the ability to use computer based systems such as SAP as well as other office software applications (email, MS Word etc.)

- Good verbal and written skills with the ability to interface with disciplines

- Team player, able to work on own initiative



