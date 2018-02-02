Company NES Global Talent

Location Bulgaria,Europe

About the Role:

Providing the Integrated Solutions project managers with reporting views relative to business needs.

Provide a contractual and commercial summary to the Project Manager.

Assist Project Manager with updating the Risk and Opportunity Register.

Facilitate project bonds, guarantees and insurances required by main contract.

Attend weekly project team meetings (internal and external).

Communicate commercial / contractual and supply chain risks and opportunities internally, and represent externally to clients in respect of the Company position.

Compile sales invoices in accordance with the Main Contract.

Responsible for keeping the summary document updated using Daily Progress Report (DPR).

Responsible for managing contractual change with the assistance of the project team where required, negotiation and execution of all Variation Orders/Amendments with Client and maintaining the project variation register.

Identify changes in scope, and working with Project Manager and other project resources to quantify and process change.

Negotiate contract changes with Clients, handle claims, interface with procurement activities.

Intervene, analyse, manage and resolve business conflicts between Clients and Project Suppliers.

Ensure contracts library is maintained.

Review and improve relevant internal systems and processes.

NES are now looking for to provide local Bulgarian National profile for the following role Site Administrator/Contract Administrator (Oil&Gas Project) that will be based at the Fabrication Yard in Burgas.

Experience in the field within the global Oil & Gas industry.

Higher education in Engineering or related field.

Experiences in contract administration or purchasing background.

Good English skills.

Job Type Contract

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category Contracts Administration Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Job ID 633307

Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.