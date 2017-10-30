Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

Location: Qatar, Onshore

Supervisor: Wells Operations Manager

Subordinates: Up to 200 indirect contractor staff.

Work Schedule: 28/28 rotation



Purpose

Provide day to day management of all on-site activities to support the start-up and continuous operations of a 3000hp land rig. The SIMOPS manager will be responsible for HSSE management, managing multiple operations, permits, and fulfil the role of onsite On-scene Commander. Once SIMOPS operations cease the position will focus on technical support, coaching and training during critical well activities.



Project Dimension



Job specific

Site construction is underway for a complex onshore wells project, located approximately 1hr drive from Doha. Well preparation activities will start November 2017 and require SIMOPS management. Prior to rig arrival, all activities will be controlled by the SIMOPS manager including water well drilling, kill line installation, c-ring tanks rig-up, and general site construction activities. Once the rig arrives on location, the SIMOPS manager will be responsible for ensuring continuous site operations, managing kill spread rig-up and commissioning the kill system. SIMOPS will cease during drilling critical sections of the well, during this period additional supervisory support will be required (well control assurance) and co-ordinating between the kill spread and drilling rig.



Details:

- Goal zero is the HSE target.

- Well site location is approx. 7 sq. km, communication is critical

- 3000hp land rig selected, has not worked for IOC.

- Accommodation will be provided near wellsite.

- Operations conducted in accordance to company manuals

- Highly sour (H2S) operations.

- Strict confidentiality protocols will be in place



Responsibilities:

- The SIMOPS Supervisor is responsible for managing the day-to-day non-drilling activities, maintaining high levels of HSE and operational efficiency.

- Develop and maintain communication protocols as Incident Commander in Emergency Response situations. Ensure ER procedures are known at all onsite locations.

- Co-ordinate ER drills from the well location with multiple departments

- Communicate effectively and lead by example when co-ordinating between the drilling rig (DSV), water wells and kill spread (NDSV), general site construction (Construction Manager), and other support departments.

- Supervise wellsite operations and provide well control expertise during critical drilling activities.

- Supervise the contractor and service personnel to ensure all work performed conforms to safety, quality and highest value requirements of their signed off programs.

- Provide continuous, accurate and reliable information to the drilling superintendent on any aspect of the operation.

- Make cost effective decisions to ensure the project moves forward taking into account HSE and greater project risks.

- Track and monitor site permits

- Monitor location of all personal onsite and personal moving between sites with the security gate wardens.

- Manage hours worked as operations require around the clock support with intervals of rest between in line with company HSSE Guidelines.

- Implement company's policies, procedures and guidelines on non-drilling operations, safety and environmental protection.

- Coaching and Mentoring - Coach and mentor less experienced team members



Main challenges for this position are:

- Getting up to speed on the project and being able to deliver value to the team with solid technical input, previous experiences and foresight.

- Manage fluctuating levels of personal and activities on-site during project ramp up.

- Communicating effectively with multiple stakeholders and taking control of site in ER situations.

- Scheduling work hours around critical operations.

Requirements:

- University or Bachelor Degree in order to be able to obtain a Work Visa and Resident permit from the Qatar Immigration Authorities.

- Experience with Well Operations

- 10-15 years Well Engineering experience of which at least a period of 5 years served as Drilling Supervisor.

- Flexible working hours and capable of changing schedule around critical well operations.

- Round II Certification/Diploma. W320/IWCF certification

- Advanced Well Control knowledge. Experience with H2S operations.

- Proven ability of working and managing in a multi-cultural environment.

- Good analytical, communication and writing skills, with PC fluency. Excellent command of written and spoken English.

- Strong interpersonal, communication and management skills in external relations.

- The candidate must be mature and very capable of working positively with people who think differently, and he must have ability to record, document and demonstrate success achieved.

- Recent Qatar or Middle East experience is an advantage.



The Company:

Our Client is a major operating company, currently involved in some of the largest energy projects in the world.



