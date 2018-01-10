Company Orion Group

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Shutdown Assurance Specialist, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Develop the terms of reference and scopes of work for each of the asset gate reviews

Facilitate the gate review and produce the gate review report, with findings and recommendations

Develop, maintain and implement the stage gate review calendar

Maintain a thorough understanding of relevant regulations and best practice

Actively seek areas for technical improvement and develop sustainable solutions

Develop close working relationships with the onshore and offshore teams

Promote the use of key processes which support Management of Change, Safety Critical Equipment Management, Safety Critical Maintenance deferral, shutdown planning, prioritisation and risk mitigation and assessment measures

Review learning's from Shutdowns, to ensure lessons are available for dissemination across the business

Support and assist the PMSD Shutdown assurance manager to achieve team objectives

Monitor and review Key Performance Indicators for shutdown assurance

Monitor, review and implement recommendations from legislation updates that impact shutdowns



Qualifications

Relevant engineering degree or equivalent, preferably chartered

Extensive experience in a similar role essential



Skills & Experience

Experience in topside and subsea facilities

Knowledge and understanding of the UK regulatory regime

Strong facilitator of improvement and change management

Strong working knowledge of operations - i.e. oil & gas processing, water treatment, utilities, logistics/marine, and preferably drilling/well operations



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 917696





Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

