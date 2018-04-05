Shop Repair Technician

Company Fircroft

The Role:

Valve techs needed ASAP.

Candidates must have strong mechanical background.

Temp-to-hire based on performance.

Must be able to work overtime, weekends and holidays as needed.

Shifts are 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM or 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM Schedule is 6 days a week with some Sunday depending on forecast. Segment Overview Cameron's Surface Systems Cameron's Surface segment designs and manufactures complete wellhead and Christmas tree systems for onshore and offshore topside applications.

This segment has an extensive installed base of equipment and is collaborating with customers around the world.

Our Surface segment is not only the industry's largest provider of surface completion and production equipment but also has a large services business in each of its markets.

One of the major services provided by the Surface segment is CAMSHALE™ Production Solutions, which specializes in shale gas production. Job Summary

* Maintain shop, service tools, and rental equipment in a clean and organized manner.

* Ensure service tools and rental equipment are maintained in accordance with company standards.

* Pull and stage any new inventory needed to accompany the service technician to complete service job.

* Forklift and overhead crane use to transport equipment.

* Use media blast and pressure washer to clean incoming tools for repair or redress.

* Use of hand tools such as grinder, stencils, chisels, hammers, wrenches, and others.

* Transport of equipment to and from local vendors and company facilities.

* Flowback experience a plus.

* Performs other duties as assigned by direct supervisor.

* Valve repair consist of disassemble, clean and inspect, assemble, troubleshoot, test, and shipping.

* Operating forklifts, torque wrenches, pneumatic tools, electric hand tools, painting, pull wrenches, banding, pressure washer.

* Assembly/disassembly of christmas trees and wellhead equipment, frac tree assembly/disassembly

* Reading shop routers and following detailed router instructions. Minimum Job Qualifications

* High School diploma or GED.

* 1 - 3 years experience performing maintenance on oilfield equipment (valves) and following maintenance and safety procedures prefired

* Basic computer skills.



Start Time: 12:00 AM

Hours: 6:00am to 6:00pm



