Shift Superintendent

Provides ongoing operational instructions and guidance to the refinery production teams (during the shift cycle) and coordinates the operational interface between plants to ensure safe manufacture of products as per specification and schedule requirements.

Monitors the receipt of crude and feedstock to ensure compliance with the production plan.

Ensure initial incident investigation is performed in a timely manner and the relevant data is captured

Lead the incident response efforts in case of emergency and communicate with external parties where necessary to report any upset that affects either Sasref or neighbouring companies and vice versa

Coordinate the interface between plants to ensure optimum refinery and causeway operations

Communicate with external parties for operational requirements



