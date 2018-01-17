Company Fircroft

An additional role has been created within the SHE team at the INEOS Nitriles site at Seal Sands to provide support and guidance across the site. The role will be one of three SHE advisors that report to the SHE Manager and are required to improve and implement SHE processes across the site to improve the overall SHE performance.

All SHE advisors have dual roles that cover the day to day SHE advisor requirements to the site and undertake responsibilities in a designated speciality such as Occupational Hygiene, Asset Protection and Environmental Protections



* Act as Champion for the Safety Principles.

? * To provide guidance, support and advice on the implementation of SHE processes such as risk assessments, permits and personal protective equipment to ensure excellence in SHE performance.

? * Lead/Involved in accident and incident investigations to identify root causes and actions to prevent recurrence.

? * Develop and participate in plant audit programmes, to ensure that SHE processes are carried out to the required standard.

? * Identify, advise, develop and deliver if necessary SHE training and toolbox talks to ensure that SHE awareness and performance is improved.

* Work with contractor SHE representatives to ensure compliance of contractor SHE systems and performance with INEOS' requirements.

? * To lead and/or participate in any appropriate risk assessments and process safety reviews, providing operational and technical expertise as necessary.

? * A trained member of the Site Emergency Response Team.



* NEBOSH Diploma in Occupational Health & Safety

? * 8 years' experience within a similar role in large scale, COMAH regulated manufacturing environments.

? * Experience or Knowledge of Environmental Protections.



* Problem solving

? * High level Communication skills

? * Investigation Experience



