About the Role:

SharePoint Developer - 12 Month Contract - Abu Dhabi - Start date March

Progressive GE are looking for a talented SharePoint Developer to become part of a leading Oil & Gas service. You will be joining a vibrant team, full of energy based in Abu Dhabi for a 12 month extendable contract.

Responsible for:

* Current graphics design and .NET technologies to develop, modify, maintaininternal portals. Design, develop, and manage site content and capabilities and provide daily onsite maintenance of the existing internal portals.* Multiple green field projects (websites, mobile apps) - therefore the ability to code from scratch is a must.

Throughout the 12 month you will be the main point of contact for any SharePoint designing, development, line of support and maintaining.

Requirements:

* 4 year's minimum hands on SharePoint experience* Full stack developer (both back-end & front-end experience) who is able to create and developer a website from scratch* Solid end user with the overall feel of the end result - UI/UX - Visually talented* SQL / Databases / Tableau* Power apps (mobile applications - cloud based)* Power BI* Office 365* Passionate about coding and designing* Excellent communication Skills* Strong work ethic - high energy* Flexible to travel ( once or twice a month)* Applications / Developer / Designer* Should be able to meet tight deadlines and be through and precise in their work and be able to multi task* Take initiate and be pre-emptive* Degree in Computer Science or related to Software Development

**Interviews are happening next week**

