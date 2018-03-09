Shale Gas expert - Karachi, Pakistan

Leap29
Afghanistan,Central Asia
Friday, March 9, 2018 - 4:07am

About the Role:

My Client is a large Operator based in Pakistan looking for a Shale Gas Expert to work on new wells.

The Geologist will be required to have :
20-25 years experience in Shale gas projects, specifically North America experience
Conducted Shale Gas projects within the last 3 years
Experience of working with multi disciplinary teams
Experience in Reservoir Quality data and formation Micro imaging
Review and improve quality of output and provide assurance
Experience in completion quality data like MEM stress profiles, DFIT and provide information to the drilling teams
Exploration experience

The project is an 8 month renewable contract and all accommodation and flights will be provided
Please apply if you feel you are suitable
Contract
Geosciences Jobs
Geologist Jobs
