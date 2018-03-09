Shale Gas expert - Karachi, Pakistan

Company Leap29

Location Afghanistan,Central Asia

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Geosciences Jobs

Sub_Category Geologist Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Job ID 637461

My Client is a large Operator based in Pakistan looking for a Shale Gas Expert to work on new wells.The Geologist will be required to have :20-25 years experience in Shale gas projects, specifically North America experienceConducted Shale Gas projects within the last 3 yearsExperience of working with multi disciplinary teamsExperience in Reservoir Quality data and formation Micro imagingReview and improve quality of output and provide assuranceExperience in completion quality data like MEM stress profiles, DFIT and provide information to the drilling teamsExploration experienceThe project is an 8 month renewable contract and all accommodation and flights will be providedPlease apply if you feel you are suitable