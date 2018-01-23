Shale Drilling Supervisor (D&C)

About the Role:
The Role:
The candidate must have Eagle Ford, Permian and Haynesville Shale experience.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Requirements
* Minimum of high school diploma, college degree preferred
* 7+ years in drilling, completions, workover. previous experience working as a Drilling Supervisor or Foreman or as a Contractor Tool pusher; excellent knowledge of operation of drilling rig, workover rig, and/or completion spread and reasonable knowledge of well drilling, completion and workover operations
* 2+ years of wellsite supervisor experience (preferred)
* Engineering / operations experience in different well types and/or basins
* Advanced drilling / completion / well intervention technical courses.
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.