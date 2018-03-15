Shale Drilling Supervisor

Fircroft
Location: United States, North America
Thursday, March 15, 2018 - 8:39am

About the Role:

The Role:
Responsible for directing, supervising, and optimizing all wellsite completion/workover operations and logistics. Driver of wellsite performance through job planning and post-operational reviews. Lead all pre-tour, major JRA, and weekly safety meetings. Ensure compliance with company policies, standards, and procedures.

- Responsible for all wellsite operations

- Ensuring all HSE standards are being followed

- Oversight of cost reporting at wellsite

Operations:

- Review all major equipment prior to first application or operational changes

- Provide handover notes for relief, outlining critical operations details

- Strong leadership ability and vision

- Provide feedback on deployment assignments of D&C personnel

- Ensure client policies and procedures are effectively followed

- Conduct and document tests required in the client completion/workover program critical elements list (CEL)

- Ensure daily reports are submitted in a timely accurate manner

- Utilize Management of Change (MOC)

- Ensure all required drills are conducted and document response times

- Maintain copies of pressure test charts at wellsite for historical record

- Assist incident investigations at the wellsite and assist with resulting actions

Costs:

- Be familiar with contractual terms of primary contractor

HSE & Risk:

- Ensure "Stop the Job" authority is understood by contractors' personnel

- Maintain muster list and ensure crews understand emergency response plan

- Verify operations are in compliance with HSE standards

- Ensure all incidents are fully reported and investigated

- Supervise all critical lifts and mobilization operations

- Manage and Direct concurrent operations (SIMOPS) at the wellsite

- Supervise all critical lifts

- Review proposed D&C policies and standards

- Inspect third party equipment prior to acceptance at wellsite

Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Requirements
* 3+ years in drilling, completions, and workover industry. Coil tubing/wireline/zipper frac experience/valid well control experience
* Needing Haynesville experience (highly preferred but not required),
* Wellsite experience with horizontal wells
* Contractor supervisor experience a plus
* Completed basic drilling/completion/intervention technical courses
o SafeLand USA (Basic Orientation)
o SafeLand USA (H2S Clear)
* - Valid Well Control Certificate (IADC WellSharp)

Contract
Drilling Jobs
Completions Jobs
Salary: £0 to £0 Per year
637748