Shale Drilling Supervisor

The Role:
Responsible for directing, supervising, and optimizing all wellsite completion/workover operations and logistics. Driver of wellsite performance through job planning and post-operational reviews. Lead all pre-tour, major JRA, and weekly safety meetings. Ensure compliance with company policies, standards, and procedures.
- Responsible for all wellsite operations
- Ensuring all HSE standards are being followed
- Oversight of cost reporting at wellsite
Operations:
- Review all major equipment prior to first application or operational changes
- Provide handover notes for relief, outlining critical operations details
- Strong leadership ability and vision
- Provide feedback on deployment assignments of D&C personnel
- Ensure client policies and procedures are effectively followed
- Conduct and document tests required in the client completion/workover program critical elements list (CEL)
- Ensure daily reports are submitted in a timely accurate manner
- Utilize Management of Change (MOC)
- Ensure all required drills are conducted and document response times
- Maintain copies of pressure test charts at wellsite for historical record
- Assist incident investigations at the wellsite and assist with resulting actions
Costs:
- Be familiar with contractual terms of primary contractor
HSE & Risk:
- Ensure "Stop the Job" authority is understood by contractors' personnel
- Maintain muster list and ensure crews understand emergency response plan
- Verify operations are in compliance with HSE standards
- Ensure all incidents are fully reported and investigated
- Supervise all critical lifts and mobilization operations
- Manage and Direct concurrent operations (SIMOPS) at the wellsite
- Review proposed D&C policies and standards
- Inspect third party equipment prior to acceptance at wellsite
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Requirements
* 3+ years in drilling, completions, and workover industry. Coil tubing/wireline/zipper frac experience/valid well control experience
* Needing Haynesville experience (highly preferred but not required),
* Wellsite experience with horizontal wells
* Contractor supervisor experience a plus
* Completed basic drilling/completion/intervention technical courses
o SafeLand USA (Basic Orientation)
o SafeLand USA (H2S Clear)
* - Valid Well Control Certificate (IADC WellSharp)
