Shale Drilling Supervisor

This will be a dual DSV/ PI supervisor position. The candidate will be working both in the Houston office and various drilling locations as required. See PI supervisor description below: Scope: Please submit resumes by COB 9/27/2017 * The PI Supervisor will identify, investigate, implement, and drive the sustainability of P.I. initiatives and projects in the field * They will promote and facilitate cross functional and cross drilling team segment cooperation Duties: * Lead the implementation of P.I. initiatives and projects o Create project schedule o Organize the project execution into actionable items o Roll out project to the drilling team for implementation o Perform after action reviews once the project is implemented and feedback results to the operations team o Perform follow up audits to ensure sustainability * Assist the Engineering Team to validate ideas and to develop technical solutions which could be safely implemented and sustained on the different work sites o Assist creating S.M.A.R.T. (Specific, Measurable, Assignable, Realistic, Time-related) project goals or KPI's for ideas captured from field personnel, service companies, drilling contractor or engineering team o Lead risk assessments for operational process, rig up and equipment changes. o Identify roll-out plan and KPI's metrics to measure project against Competencies: * Technical understanding of drilling engineering and operations * Process safety and risk management knowledge * Sound knowledge of industry best practice and regulatory requirements * Leadership skills with management capability to be able to deliver results through others * Excellent written, verbal communication and presentation skills * Effective problem solving, strategic and critical thinking skills * Solid understanding of project management and phase-gated processes Experience: * 7+ years in drilling, completions, workover. * Engineering / operations experience in different well types and/or basins. * 2+ years of wellsite supervisor experience (preferred). * Advanced drilling / completion / well intervention technical courses.



Minimum of high school diploma, college degree preferredHas previous experience working as a Drilling Supervisor or Foreman or as a Contractor Tool pusher; excellent knowledge of operation of drilling rig, workover rig, and/or completion spread and reasonable knowledge of well drilling, completion and workover operationsInitially work as "Night" Drilling Supervisor, assisting Lead Drilling Supervisor in managing and directing the activities of the Drilling Contractor and Drilling Service Companies in the execution of the well program; eventually take on Lead Supervisor role and continue to develop competency in that roleFamiliar with Petroleum HSEC and operational policies, management principles and standards; as night supervisor, work with lead drilling supervisor in leading HSEC program on the rig and develop competency in same; as Lead Supervisor, lead the HSEC programEnsure that all drilling, completion, workover and stimulation operations on well are documented and reported, eithe



