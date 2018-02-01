Shale Completion Superintendent

Company Fircroft

Location Midland

About the Role:

The Role:

Responsible for HSE, operational, technical, financial and administrative aspects of drilling/completion/intervention operations; ensures compliance with company policies, standards and regulations; focused on operational efficiency and driving performance.

- Demonstrable knowledge of industry-accepted HSE best practices

- Operational understanding drilling/completion/Intervention best practices

- Well-developed leadership ability and management skills

- Demonstrated understanding of safe and efficient work practices

- Strong focus on driving operational improvement and performance

- Problem solving and critical thinking skills

- Knowledgeable of applicable regulatory requirements by operating area



Operations:

- Provide operational support during preparation of the well program

- Accountable for safe and efficient field mobilizations

- Verify operations are in compliance with client's HSE controls, D&C standards, and applicable regulations

- Has ownership of the Field Operating Manual and ensures practices captured in the Field Operating Manual are followed to achieve standardized operations

- Assess and manage campaign, well and operational hazards/risks during planning and operational phases in accordance with client's D&C Standards, and with local/regional regulatory requirements

- Drive productivity efforts through the application of safe, reliable and cost efficient initiatives, which support continuous improvement throughout the D&C organization

- Measure, monitor and report campaign drilling performance against KPI targets

- Conduct after action reviews and report lessons learned to the D&C organization

- Provide expertise for major NPT events

- Ensure program changes follow MOC process

- Pursue corrective actions with responsible parties and drive to closure

- Ensure all material and equipment used during the campaign is fit for purpose

- Verify primary contractor is in full compliance with contractual obligations

- Participate in periodic contractor facility audits and inspections

Costs:

- Be familiar with contractual terms of primary contractors

- Review contractors cost and ensure they are in line with industry average

- Review daily costs with Completions/Workover Supervisors

HSE & Risk:

- Ensure operations conducted in a safe and environmentally responsible manner

- Verify implementation of proactive behavior based programs

- Audit wellsite operations against client's HSE and well control requirements

- Ensure action close-out from HSE and well control audits of contractors and their equipment

- Ensure client's Billiton's HSE systems are effective and fully implemented

- Participate in hazards/risk assessments during planning and operational phases

- Ensure contractors are implementing effective change management systems, staff induction, staff training and health management and monitoring systems

- Ensure wellsite emergency drills are conducted and properly documented

- Liaise with primary contractor and service contractors

- Ensure all incidents are reported and actions closed out in a timely manner

- Participate in incident investigations and coordinate with HSE advisors

- Review/understand proposed D&C policies and standards

Development:

- Guides development and career progression of staff

- Provide feedback on deployment assignments of D&C personnel



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* 7+ years in relevant drilling, completions and workover operations

* Experience on horizontal or ERD-type wells

* 2+ years of wellsite supervisor experience

* BSc Engineering or Science Degree (preferred)

* Completed basic drilling/completion/intervention technical courses

o SafeLand USA (Basic Orientation)

o SafeLand USA (H2S Clear)

* Valid Well Control Certificate (IADC WellSharp)

* Must have valid IADC WellSHARP Supervisor Level Workover and Well Servicing Certificate from an accredited IADC service provider. No online certificates are acceptable



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Contract

Category Drilling Jobs

Sub_Category Completions Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now