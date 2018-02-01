Shale Completion Superintendent

About the Role:
The Role:
Responsible for HSE, operational, technical, financial and administrative aspects of drilling/completion/intervention operations; ensures compliance with company policies, standards and regulations; focused on operational efficiency and driving performance.
- Demonstrable knowledge of industry-accepted HSE best practices
- Operational understanding drilling/completion/Intervention best practices
- Well-developed leadership ability and management skills
- Demonstrated understanding of safe and efficient work practices
- Strong focus on driving operational improvement and performance
- Problem solving and critical thinking skills
- Knowledgeable of applicable regulatory requirements by operating area
Operations:
- Provide operational support during preparation of the well program
- Accountable for safe and efficient field mobilizations
- Verify operations are in compliance with client's HSE controls, D&C standards, and applicable regulations
- Has ownership of the Field Operating Manual and ensures practices captured in the Field Operating Manual are followed to achieve standardized operations
- Assess and manage campaign, well and operational hazards/risks during planning and operational phases in accordance with client's D&C Standards, and with local/regional regulatory requirements
- Drive productivity efforts through the application of safe, reliable and cost efficient initiatives, which support continuous improvement throughout the D&C organization
- Measure, monitor and report campaign drilling performance against KPI targets
- Conduct after action reviews and report lessons learned to the D&C organization
- Provide expertise for major NPT events
- Ensure program changes follow MOC process
- Pursue corrective actions with responsible parties and drive to closure
- Ensure all material and equipment used during the campaign is fit for purpose
- Verify primary contractor is in full compliance with contractual obligations
- Participate in periodic contractor facility audits and inspections
Costs:
- Be familiar with contractual terms of primary contractors
- Review contractors cost and ensure they are in line with industry average
- Review daily costs with Completions/Workover Supervisors
HSE & Risk:
- Ensure operations conducted in a safe and environmentally responsible manner
- Verify implementation of proactive behavior based programs
- Audit wellsite operations against client's HSE and well control requirements
- Ensure action close-out from HSE and well control audits of contractors and their equipment
- Ensure client's Billiton's HSE systems are effective and fully implemented
- Participate in hazards/risk assessments during planning and operational phases
- Ensure contractors are implementing effective change management systems, staff induction, staff training and health management and monitoring systems
- Ensure wellsite emergency drills are conducted and properly documented
- Liaise with primary contractor and service contractors
- Ensure all incidents are reported and actions closed out in a timely manner
- Participate in incident investigations and coordinate with HSE advisors
- Review/understand proposed D&C policies and standards
Development:
- Guides development and career progression of staff
- Provide feedback on deployment assignments of D&C personnel
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
* 7+ years in relevant drilling, completions and workover operations
* Experience on horizontal or ERD-type wells
* 2+ years of wellsite supervisor experience
* BSc Engineering or Science Degree (preferred)
* Completed basic drilling/completion/intervention technical courses
o SafeLand USA (Basic Orientation)
o SafeLand USA (H2S Clear)
* Valid Well Control Certificate (IADC WellSharp)
* Must have valid IADC WellSHARP Supervisor Level Workover and Well Servicing Certificate from an accredited IADC service provider. No online certificates are acceptable
