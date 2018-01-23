Company Fircroft

The Service and Aftermarket Manager will initially have to contribute to sustainable and profitable growth of our UK and Ireland aftermarket business. This will include the consolidation and improvement of existing and new processes for all internal and external activities within the repair centre.



Whilst growing in to the role, the primary objective is to ensure the smooth day to day operation of the internal service and external field service. After a period of integration and training it is considered a proactive role where constant improvement processes are suggested.



The role involves working very closely with the UK Sales Manager.



To contribute to the growth of the UK Service & Aftermarket business, in revenue and profitability through the active promotion of products and services.



Maintain high levels of customer focus, service and work closely with our direct customers and agents / distributors.



A strong daily focus on ISO9001 / ISO14001 / ISO18001 is required.



ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:



* To be responsible for all service and service related elements. Initially focusing on the domestic UK business with also consideration to supporting other service centres where required.

* Contribute to improved Profit and Loss responsibility for the Winsford service business..

* As a member of the local management team assist in develop strategic and operational plans for the company and implement accordingly with close co-operation with sales.

* Contribute to compilation of the department annual budgets in line with operational plans and professionally manage the department accordingly.

* Collate monthly bookings and sales figures and report monthly.

* Prepare forecasts for monthly and forward monthly shipments.

* Actively support the development of new business and new business opportunities. This will include profitable expansion of our Repair and Maintenance Contracts, Aftermarket parts revenue and external paid service revenue.

* Review approved sub-contractor performance.

* Actively liaise with all departments within the business to ensure the efficient and effective operation of all business processes.

* Ensure that appropriate promotional and product support material is available at all times.

* Maintain regular contact with the sales teams & customer base, particularly with regard to service support performance and commercial issues.

* Manage and maintain the company's spares & servicing price policy, monitor and approve negotiation of all special pricing. Ensure that all credit controls are maintained at all times.

* Ensure that all-departmental functions and responsibilities are effectively managed in your absence.

* Ensure production targets are reviewed, where delays happen take appropriate notice actions, work closely with service supervisor to mitigate delays.

* Manage the Network Capital Improvement programme, in particular DSP, DPO and inventory reduction planned and objectives.

* To prepare annual employee appraisals, to make appraisal meetings every 3 months and ensure employees work towards their targets.

* Perform if required, disciplinary actions in conjunction with UK HR support.

* Any other Service or Commercial activity as is reasonably required.



MEASUREMENTS:

This position:

* Directly supervises 7 employees.

* Closely integrates with customer service representatives, sales both in UK, Germany and The Netherlands.

* Has responsibility for Euro £2 million in annual sales of service and spares.

* Travel in UK to customer occasionally, travel to Service meetings in Europe once or twice per annum.



The Company:

A global provider of industrial technologies and related parts and services with over 30 manufacturing facilities worldwide.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Significant Aftermarket experience in a Service arena combined with a strong commercial acumen.

* A minimum of HNC level and / or 10 years' experience in similar role.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Familiar with liquid ring products or rotating machinery.



