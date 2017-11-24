Company AFW UK

WorleyParsons is looking for a Senior Technical Safety Engineer to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based in Darlington for 6 months.

You will join the Technical Safety discipline which comprises of specialists in all aspects of technical safety engineering including Safety Studies, Loss Prevention (firewater and F&G), Noise, Human Factors and Environmental studies. You will be part of a team providing specialist support to all WorleyParsons projects from concept, FEED and detailed design services for both onshore and offshore Oil & Gas facilities.

Working hand-in-hand with engineers across our other disciplines to ensure that effective risk management is a key feature of every project throughout the lifecycle. The technical safety team are responsible for identifying, assessing and managing risks associated with a project to ensure a safe design and successful project delivery. Project Your skills and expertise will be utilised across a range of domestic and international projects, starting in the bid phase, continuing through to award, start up and execution.

Key Responsibilities

* Responsible for assessing effectiveness of working practices and systems with a view to continuously improving systems, personal and team performance* Carry out work in accordance with Amec Foster Wheeler and Project Health, Safety, Environmental and Quality Systems* Identify foreseeable hazards for asset modifications so that appropriate studies can be completed* Review multi-discipline documents to ensure ALARP designs have been adopted* Conduct risk assessments and risk reviews in accordance with existing procedures* Represent the safety team at kick-off meetings, progress and design review meetings for the project or change proposal designs* Delivering quality, cost effective and timely engineering services in a demanding environment of change, short interval planning and conflicting priorities* Reporting progress against schedule to the Principal Safety Engineer* Commitment to and promotion of WorleyParsons values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures.

Role Requirements

* Bachelors Degree or equivalent in appropriate engineering subject* Experienced engineer with sound technical background and expertise* Experienced in the use of design and assessment methods used within discipline* Competent in use of analytical methods used within discipline including theoretical background for analysis programs* Familiar with and competent in planning, progress monitoring, forecasting and reporting* Able to estimate man-hours and materials for delegated aspects of work* Experienced in quality control requirements and quality assurance for engineering work* Competent in design safety / environmental requirements, procedures and responsibilities for both self and subordinates