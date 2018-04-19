Senior Technical Professional

Company 
Fircroft
Location 
Saudi Arabia,Middle East
Posted on 
Thursday, April 19, 2018 - 4:55am

About the Role:

The Role:
Should have good experience in FEED/ Basic and Detailed Design experience.
Should have good experience working with Oil & Gas EPC / GES + Engineering companies.
Relevant experience in Software and International Standards and Codes / Saudi Aramco standards, is essential.
Instrument List, I/O List, Cable Schedules, Instrument Hookup Drawings, Junction Box Drawings, Loop Drawings, Cable Block Diagrams, Valve Sizing, Junction Box Layout Diagrams, Control Valves, P&ID Review, Field Instrumentation experience is necessary.

Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Engineering Degree qualified.
A minimum of 12 years experience is desired.

Desirable Skills / Qualifications:
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type 
Permanent
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Sub_Category 
Control and Instrumentation Jobs
Salary 
£35000 to £36000 Per year
Job ID 
640257