Senior Technical Professional

About the Role:
The Role:
Should have good experience in FEED/ Basic and Detailed Design experience.
Should have good experience working with Oil & Gas EPC / GES + Engineering companies.
Relevant experience in Software and International Standards and Codes / Saudi Aramco standards, is essential.
Instrument List, I/O List, Cable Schedules, Instrument Hookup Drawings, Junction Box Drawings, Loop Drawings, Cable Block Diagrams, Valve Sizing, Junction Box Layout Diagrams, Control Valves, P&ID Review, Field Instrumentation experience is necessary.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Engineering Degree qualified.
A minimum of 12 years experience is desired.
Desirable Skills / Qualifications:
Engineering Degree qualified.
A minimum of 12 years experience is desired.
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.