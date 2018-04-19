Senior Technical Professional

Company Fircroft

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

The Role:

Should have good experience in FEED/ Basic and Detailed Design experience.

Should have good experience working with Oil & Gas EPC / GES + Engineering companies.

Relevant experience in Software and International Standards and Codes / Saudi Aramco standards, is essential.

Instrument List, I/O List, Cable Schedules, Instrument Hookup Drawings, Junction Box Drawings, Loop Drawings, Cable Block Diagrams, Valve Sizing, Junction Box Layout Diagrams, Control Valves, P&ID Review, Field Instrumentation experience is necessary.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Engineering Degree qualified.

A minimum of 12 years experience is desired.



About Fircroft:

