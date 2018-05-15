Senior Tax Manager

Company NES Global Talent

Own and drive all aspects of tax compliance in Africa Region, evolving the tax function to the next level to meet business ambition;

Support Tendering activities in all taxation matters, including but not limited to Corporation Tax, Employments Taxes and Sales Taxes, to achieve optimal tax planning in line with Tax Policy;

Be a business partner for local leadership teams, supporting strategic ambitions and initiatives, providing advice on the most cost effective and compliant way forward;

Own tax planning and forecasting ETR - identifying risks and opportunities including reporting on any potential or actual tax exposure or risk;

Establish and improve availability of data for decision-making purposes;

Be the focal point with tax authorities, lead the company responses to queries and audits, ensuring that the most cost effective and compliant solutions are identified, provide advice to the business on the best course of action;

Interface with local tax advisors and lawyers determining with where and where their work effort needs to be focused, ensuring efficient utilisation;

Continually monitor operations in all African countries, proactively prepare necessary documentation where it is expected that we have triggered or may trigger tax liabilities, monitor and actively manage uncertain tax positions, and permanent establishments;

Own tax reporting for internal and external purposes, including any requirements from Group and local jurisdictions for statutory purposes.

Relevant experience in general accounting principles including IFRS and tax accounting principles;

Sound financial and accounting expertise and experience from large, complex or multinational company;

Experience in operating on the Africa continent;

Must possess good skills in accounting, finance, financial reporting and tax;

Excellent communication and presentation skills including the ability to translate taxation observations clearly across the business.

Global provider of products, systems and services to the oil and gas industry, is looking for an experienced and talented Senior Tax Manager to join their Finance team in Aberdeen. This key role assumes responsibility for the delivery of taxation analysis to key stakeholders in the business, and ensuring accurate and up to date financial and taxation records are maintained.Responsibilities and Tasks:Qualifications and Personal Qualities:The successful candidate will receive a competitive salary and benefits, plus a strong work/life balance, positive work environment with challenging tasks, and a range of development opportunities.Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.