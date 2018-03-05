Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Senior Subsea Engineer based in Aberdeen.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:

Ensure safety specifications for wells equipment and well operations are reached and or maintained.

Provide input into rig selection activities for subsea campaigns & provide lead on rig integration / adaptation activities.

Investigate on any Subsea well abnormal behaviour; propose remedial actions to maintain well availability and safety.

Coordinate the specification and selection of new subsea trees and completion equipment, taking into account the QA/QC concern.

During subsea campaign:

Organise pre-job meetings and risk assessment as required

Supervise specialist contractors activities

Report problems and investigation results and review the programme of operations

Accountable for the execution and delivery of operations according to the written procedures

Perform and/or co-ordinate input to studies and investigations associated with Subsea Wellhead equipment.

Preparation and supervision of the subsea operations including: Engineering scope of supply definition, System integration test supervision, Plan prepare and supervise the subsea campaign, Ensure completeness of well handover, Deliver end of well report content, Demobilise maintain and preserve customer owned equipment via nominated OEM/Contractor

Provide expertise on subsea completion and subsea well servicing interventions.

Plan for the subsea wells abandonment programme follow-up and realisation

Act as engineer in-charge/responsible for discipline specific, subsea interventions jobs (e.g. equipment replacement)

Supervise contractors work when required

Manage contractors delivery performance, ensuring service provision is contractually compliant

Review technical studies. Comment/make recommendations

Assist in the preparation and follow up of the subsea section of well services and operations budget. Develop and submit costing/budgets of specific jobs or parts of large jobs

Support the generation of AFE's and planning

Manage contractors financial compliance with company's contract agreements

Liaise with departments in charge of the various sites and other Company groups to achieve the operations within agreed timescale and budget

Company representative on MODU. LWI and MSV vessels, liaising with contractors to ensure that work obligations are carried out satisfactorily.

Identify compliance within company and statutory standards

Maintain in a state of readiness the subsea intervention equipment

Prepare and keep up to date subsea procedures

Supervise maintenance of subsea spares including all documentation

Ensuring that adequate human and technical resources are available at the work sites to allow safe operations.

Ensure personnel receive adequate instructions to carry out their task safely.

Ensuring any hazard or incident is reported immediately in accordance with Company procedure.

Ensure that contractor selection is carried out in accordance with Company requirements and that safety and environmental assessments are part of the selection process

Mentor junior staff and provide support for professional development

The job holder should be educated to degree level and demonstrate high level of technical knowledge in the Subsea area with appropriate experience in Subsea Engineering design, manufacture or offshore drilling operations

The job holder should have good working knowledge of internal and external rules, standards and procedures in the environmental areas, awareness of Well Control company directives and be trained to level appropriate to statutory regulations

Planning, management and negotiation skills should be clearly demonstrable

Fluent spoken and written English

Offshore Survival Training Certificate, MIST certificate, Offshore Medical certificate

Contract position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 918489.

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Subsea / Deepwater Engineer Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

