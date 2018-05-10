Company WorleyParsons

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Role Overview

WorleyParsons is looking for a Senior Structural Engineer to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based in Aberdeen for approximately 8 weeks. You will join the Civil, Structural, Architectural and Weight Control Department (CSAW) which provides concept, FEED and detailed design services for onshore and offshore oil and gas facilities to provide an inherently safe, economical and sustainable solution that meets client demands. In onshore applications, this typically includes large scale refineries and gas terminals and in offshore environments it involves sub-sea and topsides structural systems such as fixed jacket structures, semi-submersible and other floating platforms. Discipline functions range from intelligent modelling, analysis and design of structural systems based in harsh environments through to weight control and architectural engineering.

Key Responsibilities

* Maintain the required technical quality of work* Identify scope and schedule changes in accordance with the Change Control Process* Ensure that designs comply with the relevant procedures and regulations* Ensure as far as is practically possible, that all assigned work is carried out in compliance with agreed budget and schedule* Prepare estimates and schedules and assist in their review* Maintain good communication with the client and visit sites when necessary* Encourage and provide lateral learning within the project* Commitment to and promotion of WorleyParsons values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures.

Role Requirements

* Bachelors Degree or equivalent in appropriate engineering subject* Experienced engineer with sound technical background and expertise* Competent in use of analytical methods used within discipline including theoretical background for analysis programs* Familiar with and competent in planning, progress monitoring, forecasting and reporting* Aware of commercial, contractual and administrative aspects of engineering* Able to estimate man-hours and materials for delegated aspects of work* Able to work with other disciplines and draughting sections to meet delivery dates