Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting for a Senior Structural Engineer to join our growing team in Brunei. The exciting project will run for at least five years, adopting our world class systems and making use of our extensive global expertise.

Successful applicants will be responsible for the execution and delivery of the Structural Engineering. This will include the use of relevant software such as SACs, carrying out inplace, sea transportation and lift analysis, producing design reports, data sheets and lifting plans. This is an end to end rejuvenation scope and as such, will involve interfacing with other disciplines like, planning, construction, procurement, HVEC and client operations.



You will be expected to work in a multidiscipline team environment where the overall success of the project is paramount. Amec Foster Wheeler is looking at a right first-time approach and as such, we are looking for candidates who can rise to a challenge and are interested in being part of an innovative and driven team.

* Execute all Structural Engineering activities. Maintain technical integrity* Deliver and support a strong HSE culture. Work within budget and schedule limits* Assist other disciplines to achieve their goals. Support Management where required* Participate in cost and schedule estimates. Plan work in alignment with project schedule* Monitor and report progress using ascribed system. Drive innovative solutions to reduce cost and schedule* Supervise any 3rd work carried out. Participate in relevant meetings, such as HAZID, Design Reviews, Model Review and PEER Reviews* Take full cognizance of Health, Safety and Environmental issues. Liaise and interact with other disciplines to ensure overall project goals are met* Advise management of variations in a timely manner* Utilize suitable technology to increase efficiency* Be fully conversant with Process safety and ensure its implementation within the Structural design* Ensure all work reflects the context of a Brownfield Rejuvenation Project* Support the Lead Structural Engineer supervising younger engineers and graduates. Support training requirements for graduates and team members* Ensure all deliverables are aligned with company and client procedures and national standards* Ensure documents are originated, checked and approved by suitable competent personnel* Keep up to date with latest procedures, client requirements and legislation

* Relevant degree or equivalent in Civil or Structural Engineering* Conversant with relevant international standards and Codes or Practice* 10 years' experience 7 years of which must be related to the offshore oil and gas industry* Minimum of 2 years working in a multi-discipline team environment* Have experience in using SACs* Familiar with working with construction engineers and lifting design

* Brownfield rejuvenation* Member of a recognized institution and registered Professional Engineer / Chartered Engineer* Worked in an EPC environment* Working knowledge of Shell's DEPs

Amec Foster Wheeler designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors. Employing around 35,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2016 revenues of £5.4 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, power and process, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.

