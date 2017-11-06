Company Wood

Location Thailand,Far East

About the Role:

Wood has an opportunity for a Senior Structural Engineer. There is an increased thrust to deliver our services for the growing Asian market. As a result of this, Civil Engineering Department operation is expanding and evolving to manage the challenges of regional projects that continue to pose challenges in offering our services through a global talent pool.

Overview / Responsibilities

* Manage structural engineering design and any design changes within budget and schedule* Prepare technical specifications for review and approval* Visit job-sites to evaluate site, project requirements and conditions* Present concepts and solutions to Client at all level* Support actively in the development of internal technical best practice in offshore structures

Skills / Qualifications

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Civil / Structural Engineering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 620061

* Bachelor's or Master's Degree in Civil / Structural Engineering* A minimum of 5 years of structural design engineering in Petrochemical Plant, Refinery and Power Plant* Experience with Staad Pro software package* Familiarity with structural design codes (AISC,ACI,API,IBC,etc.)* Experience in advanced finite element analysis (both linear and non - linear) in structural engineering* Highly motivated, well organized, resourceful and proactive* Excellent report writing, communication and presentation skill and ability to interface with clients