Senior Structural Designer

Company 
Wood
Location 
Thailand,Far East
Posted on 
Tuesday, November 7, 2017 - 11:23pm

About the Role:

Wood has an opportunity for a Senior Structural Designer. There is an increased thrust to deliver our services for the growing Asian market. As a result of this, Civil Engineering Department operation is expanding and evolving to manage the challenges of regional projects that continue to pose challenges in offering our services through a global talent pool.



* Produce structural deliverable drawings and 3D modeling in accordance with client, corporate and national standards, specifications and procedures as applicable
* Receive engineering design information and instructions from Senior or Principal Structural Engineer as applicable
* Liaise with respective Structural Engineer on engineering related issues
* Liaise with allocated Structural Checker
* Liaise with lead, senior designers and designers from Piping, Electrical, Instrumentation, Vessels and Mechanical group as necessary
* Receive guidance from Principal Structural designers if required
* Perform such duties as may reasonably be assigned by the Chief Structural Designer

Skills / Qualifications:



* Diploma in Engineering or other structural related discipline
* Min 7 years' experience in 3D model & drawings for Offshore structural design
* Computer Aid software, Microstation, Framework, AutoCAD

Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Sub_Category 
CAD Jobs
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job ID 
620219