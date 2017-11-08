Company Wood

Location Thailand,Far East

About the Role:

Wood has an opportunity for a Senior Structural Designer. There is an increased thrust to deliver our services for the growing Asian market. As a result of this, Civil Engineering Department operation is expanding and evolving to manage the challenges of regional projects that continue to pose challenges in offering our services through a global talent pool.

* Produce structural deliverable drawings and 3D modeling in accordance with client, corporate and national standards, specifications and procedures as applicable* Receive engineering design information and instructions from Senior or Principal Structural Engineer as applicable* Liaise with respective Structural Engineer on engineering related issues* Liaise with allocated Structural Checker* Liaise with lead, senior designers and designers from Piping, Electrical, Instrumentation, Vessels and Mechanical group as necessary* Receive guidance from Principal Structural designers if required* Perform such duties as may reasonably be assigned by the Chief Structural Designer

Skills / Qualifications:

* Diploma in Engineering or other structural related discipline* Min 7 years' experience in 3D model & drawings for Offshore structural design* Computer Aid software, Microstation, Framework, AutoCAD

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category CAD Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

