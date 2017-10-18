Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Accountant Jobs

Salary £51 to £60000 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 618755

Senior Statutory Financial Accountant for staff role with major Oil & Gas Operator.What we are ideally seeking:E&P Operator ExperienceAbility to work with and chase senior stake holdersSignificant IFRS & GAAP experience.SAP experience ideallyResiding in or around ABerdeenshireResponsible for the co-ordination, preparation & review of the Statutory accounts & the delivery of all financial accounting.Must be able to meet critical deadlines by managing a number of processes across several teams. Responsible for managing relationships with key stakeholders across the group and also acting as initial interface with external auditors.DETAILSAgree a timetable with key stakeholders in the statutory accounts process, including external auditors, E&P Accounting team & Group Tax teamsPrepare & review the statutory accounts at key points in the process to ensure they are at the required standard, providing regular status reports to Group in order to ensure that all statutory reporting requirements are discharged on time;Perform a roll forward of the statutory accounts for the next financial year, ensuring that the system is set up correctly & that all statutory accounts adjustments are reflected back into the underlying accounting systems, in order to minimise the number of manual adjustments;Identify and progress process improvements in relation to the Statutory accounting process;Provide financial accounting support to Financial Controller;Be the first point of contact for external Auditors, responding to queries and providing evidence through the half year & year-end close, as well as liaising on technical accounting issues;Act as the primary focal point for ad-hoc Technical Accounting issues , agreeing accounting treatment with Group Technical team and driving issues through to resolution;Advise the business on significant IFRS & GAAP accounting transactions (incl. acquisitions, disposals, reorganisations), ensuring that these are accurately reflected in the accounting systems;Work closely with the tax team, including in the preparation of the yearly tax returns;Provision of financial advice and support in the set-up of the new JVCo & Fundco;Other ad-hoc support to Morecambe & North Sea region as required.Experience RequiredAble to prepare and review a set of statutory accounts, and to rigorously prove their integrity;A qualified financial accountant (ACA/ACCA or equivalent) with significant financial accounting and reporting experience, preferably in external audit.Good Excel and Word skills. Experience of One Source software and financial accounting systems (SAP and BPC) is an advantage, but not essential;Experience of dealing with external auditors and managing their questions and requests to close out;Excellent understanding and application of IFRS accounting standards, and also UK GAAP;Experience of working in an E&P business is advantageous but not essential;A proactive, can-do approach - able to prioritise and solve problems as they arise;A completer/finisher -someone who is capable of seeing a process through from start to finish, with the necessary determination to complete outstanding tasks;Rigorous, leads best practice, with a keen focus on delivery, accuracy and timeliness;A bright, articulate and quick learner who is able to identify, analyse and communicate complex issues in simple terms;Proactive, results oriented, collaborative and adaptable;Seeks simplicity, efficiency and continuous improvement;