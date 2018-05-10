Company Vivid Resourcing

Our client is currently recruiting for an experienced Senior Rotating Equipment Engineer to carry out design appraisal activity for a variety of process, power generation and safety related equipment for Compliance and Certification.

* Extensive working experience with process compressors/pumps, gas and steam turbines, winches, gearings, swivel and turrets and other rotating equipment for the oil and gas, refinery and petrochemical industries* Experience in rotodynamic analysis is preferred* Flexible attitude, with good written and verbal communication skills* Familiarity with the following rules and codes : LR Offshore Rules, SOLAS, API (610-619 Pumps / Compressors / Turbines ), ISO, OCIMF, NFPA* Computer literate within Microsoft Office

The role is offered on a 6 month contract, with competitve rates and quick start available.

