Senior Risk & Compliance Analyst

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

Location United Arab Emirates,Middle East

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Mergers and Acquisition Jobs,Compliance Jobs

Salary £70000 to £78000 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 622531

Our client are an Abu Dhabi based Oil company who are currently looking for a Senior Risk and Compliance Analyst on a permanent basis to fulfil the following role:-DESCRIPTIONRotation is 5 weeks on and 2 weeks off and salary paid is tax free.RESPONSIBILITIESResponsible for maintaining an effective Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) program.Supports the business units in re-assessing their risks and updates business unit risk/control self-assessments and documentation required for ERM.Conducts operational risk management and re-insurance surveys, special risk analysis studies and monitoring compliance status of risk mitigation recommendations.Educates business units on risk management as appropriate.Promotes Corporate Risk Management Policy through training, seminars, office and site visits, simulation exercises and publications.Contributes to the evaluation of technical justifications for the implementation of Risk Improvement Recommendations.Maintains statistics and records on all potential identified risk exposure illustrating the normal and catastrophic EML (Estimated Maximum Loss) and BI (Business Interruption) at each operating site.Works with the business units on the development of mitigation plans and follows up to determine if mitigation plans are progressing as needed.Tracks business unit risk assessments, mitigation plans and related ERM documentation in the ERM database, and compiles reports for BSM Manager and business unit management summarizing the status of control gaps and outstanding mitigation plans.Performs statistical analysis to identify and analyse areas of risk.Participates in special projects designed to manage/reduce risk levels.Participates in reviewing project risk management processes for large projects. Reviews/analyzes and tracks risk metrics.Works with the internal auditors on recommending risks to be tested and record testing results in the ERM database.Ensures effective coordination within process and with other process owners.Coordinates with Risk Committee or EMC and highlight all key issues that require steering from management.Coaches and develops segment owners and process teams across the enterprise.Develops and maintains effective and efficient workflow and ongoing operations, including ERM process modifications as needed; communicates changes to other process owners and/or those impacted.Identifies trends and sees that implementation of corrective action is complete as necessary; informs others.Performs other similar or related duties, as assigned, such as conducting studies in the field, carrying out site visits, preparing periodic status reports on risk management activities etc.REQUIREMENTSDegree in Business Administration, Engineering or any equivalent risk management discipline.Associate of the Institute of Risk Management (AIRM) is an advantage.8 years' relevant Oil and Gas Industry experience in Risk Management.Fluency in spoken and written English.Must be computer literate and fully familiar with commercial software packages.