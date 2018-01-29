Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Senior R&D Design Engineer, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Lead in preparation of product definitions and specifications.

Participate in mechanical product design including product specifications, material selection, CAD design, and detailed product drawings.

Design, implement and test new products to achieve desired features and specifications.

Document designs for product support and efficient development of successive product generations.

Interface effectively with marketing and customers to ensure implementation success.

Interface with other company departments to ensure effective communications of new product development and continuing engineering activities



Skills & Experience

Technical skill and knowledge of mechanical engineering, including mechanism and thermal engineering.

Strong Solidworks 3D design background / proficiency.

Test and analysis experience including design of test plans, field test qualification plan and failure analysis.

Project management experience including developing project plans and time lines, tracking project progress expediting external action items.

Excellent communications skills - must interface successfully with other engineers, non-technical personnel and with customers to define and later deploy products.



Permanent position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 917999









