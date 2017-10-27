Senior Quantity Surveyor (Pre Contracts) - UKPN

Company Wood

Purpose of the Role

* Ensuring effective commercial management of a portfolio of Projects under an Alliance Contract and NEC3 Form of Contract, in accordance with all relevant Company commercial policies and procedures.

Key aims and objectives

* Ensuring effective post-contract commercial management of Projects and pursuit of all Company commercial entitlements.

Prime responsibilities and duties

* Maintain and promote a safe working environment and demonstrate correct HSSE behaviours and leadership.* Management of all Company commercial aspects under the portfolio of Projects.* Ensuring that necessary advice received in connection with tender preparation, including tax advice, insurance advice, contractual advice and treasury advice.* Ensuring that all applicable items under the alliance are referred for CRB review/approval on a timely basis while ensuring that necessary approvals are obtained.* Ensuring effective handover of pre-contract Alliance commercial matters to post-contract execution phase of projects.* Ensuring that projects operate in accordance with Company commercial policies and procedures.* Ensuring that project invoicing carried out in accordance with terms and conditions of contract and that cash position maximised.* Ensuring that end life forecasting and cost/value reporting (CVR) on projects are undertaken in accordance with Company policies and procedures.* Ensuring that early warnings, compensation events, contract amendment requests and claims are submitted in accordance with Alliance contract requirements* Ensuring that final accounts are agreed and contracts closed out in accordance with Alliance contract requirements.* Ensuring that sub-contracts are placed and managed in accordance with relevant Company policies and procedures and in a manner which optimises Company commercial position and complies with all relevant requirements of the Alliance Contract.* Ensuring that revised contract rates and prices developed as appropriate.* Ensuring that necessary processes in place for the control of expenditure.* Ensuring adherence to sub-contracting strategies, and agree Subcontract Plan.* Ensuring liaison with insurance department regarding insurance claims.* Ensuring that appropriate risk management techniques applied during pre contract phases of projects.

* Minimum 12 years working experience in commercial roles in the UK engineering and construction industry* University Degree qualified or above in Quantity Surveying, Law, Business Studies or other appropriate discipline.* Experience and detailed working knowledge of NEC3 Options A and C is essential.* Membership of a professional institution (eg RICS) desirable but not absolutely essential

Must have Proof of Right to Work within the European Union

Wood is a global leader in the delivery of project, engineering and technical services to energy and industrial markets. We operate in more than 60 countries, employing around 55,000 people, with revenues of over $11 billion. We provide performance-driven solutions throughout the asset life-cycle, from concept to decommissioning across a broad range of industrial markets including the upstream, midstream and downstream oil & gas, chemicals, environment and infrastructure, power & process, clean energy, mining and general industrial sectors. We strive to be the best technical services company to work with, work for and invest in.

