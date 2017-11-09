Senior Quantity Surveyor

Company Wood

About the Role:

You will be an experienced Quantity Surveyor with proven ability to manage and deliver the commercial performance of the projects. You shall possess excellent negotiating, communication and supervisory skills and the ability to direct commercial activities within the business environment. You will be responsible for supporting the management in the commercial processes, ensuring that business objectives are met whilst at the same time respecting all statutory and commercial requirements.



Responsibilities

* Ensure cost control is maintained on a project basis throughout all functions (procurement, delivery, design etc.)* Provide contractual advice to project and operational personnel. Inform the appropriate management of project contractual issues and points of dispute and resolution.* Ensure project personnel understand the application issues of the contractual conditions.* Accountable for the management, collation, interpretation and analysis of project commercial records.* Accountable for the Preparation, review and monitoring against the Project Work Breakdown Structure (WBS) in line with project requirements and the ELF and CVR Procedures.* Ensure that the process is effectively managed and delivered.* Identification of risks and opportunities to project spend/budgets.* Manage project subcontract packages, including compensation events, measurements and valuations.* Accountable for ensuring that all Early Warning Notifications, Notifications of Compensation Events, Quotations, etc. produced to the required standards and submitted in accordance with contractual time scales* Manage the compliance and suitability surrounding processes and procedures on a project basis.* Prepare, review and submit applications for payment in the format and time required under the Contract. Agree the application and produce and reconcile differences between application and certified payment.* Ensure that a correctly detailed invoice is raised and submitted in a timely manner and monitor payment* Liaising with the Accountants to ensure correct cost reporting.* Support and champion the delivery of WOOD values and associated KPI's.* To work within established WOOD policies and procedures* Promote WOOD values and standards and exhibit appropriate behaviour in accordance with Company ethos* Continue to develop and monitor appropriate systems, processes and procedures in respect of meeting the requirements of specific contracts* Ensure that the commercial mechanisms are established and maintained.* Ensure that, as a team, we work towards zero safety related accidents and incidents* Provision of monthly reports. Maintain satisfaction and confidence with regard to the reported data and corresponding format* Monitor compliance with corporate governance and the Project / Framework or client processes and procedures* Provide coaching and support to direct report staff* Cost and Value departmental strategy is clearly communicated, understood and aligned Amec Foster Wheeler and client objectives* Maintenance of insurance declarations and the management of claims processing. Ensure that client and our insurers are not exposed to undue risk* To demonstrate safety, integrity & commitment at all times

* An appropriate degree in commercial and / or business management* A knowledge of the Substations/OHL or other Utility markets, and an understanding of the work types would be an advantage* Previous and extensive experience as a Cost and Value Quantity Surveyor* Excellent negotiating, communication and supervisory skills* Commercial acumen* Understanding and knowledge of NEC form of contract

Being local to Glasgow and the Central Belt of Scotland would be a distinct advantage and must have Proof of Right to Work in the European Union

Wood is a global leader in the delivery of project, engineering and technical services to energy and industrial markets. We operate in more than 60 countries, employing around 55,000 people, with revenues of over $11 billion. We provide performance-driven solutions throughout the asset life-cycle, from concept to decommissioning across a broad range of industrial markets including the upstream, midstream and downstream oil & gas, chemicals, environment and infrastructure, power & process, clean energy, mining and general industrial sectors. We strive to be the best technical services company to work with, work for and invest in.

