Senior Quality Assurance Specialist

About the Role:
Responsibilities:
* Foster and promote GMP, GDP and the associated Quality Management Systems within the site
* Review Finished Batch Record and GMP Release for final QP Release
* Support ongoing preparation for Regulatory and Client audits, ensuring timely audit response and completion of agreed actions on time
* Oversee and input to CMO related Change Control, Non-conformance and CAPA activities; ensuring appropriate training of team as required
* Integrate with the QEHS group on audit activities ensuring an adequate program executing audits as required.
* Enhance and develop Quality Management System activities associated with the release of CMO product, integrating as appropriate into central activities
* Ensure appropriate maintenance of filing of CMO related documents
* Implement and ensure correct usage of appropriate Database(s) for the support CMO Activities.
Qualifications & experience:
* Bachelors Degree in Science, Engineering or related discipline
* Quality Management experience 3 - 5 years minimum in a pharmaceutical environment
* Experience working in a GMP environment
* Regulatory experience desirable
* A well-organised approach, underpinned by the ability to communicate effectively with people at all levels, both verbally and in writing.
* Reliability, IT literacy and the ability to plan and complete projects to set timelines is essential.